M’sia’s first water monitoring station device installed at UMS

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has selected Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) jetty for the installation of Malaysia’s first Gamma Spectrum Water Monitoring Station device.

Its minister, Chang Lih Kang, told reporters that the device had been installed at the jetty since the end of June, this year.

“Today, we are at the jetty to monitor the device we have installed. This is the only device that we have installed in Malaysia. The first one located at UMS jetty,” he said to reporters after visiting the jetty located at the UMS Borneo Marine Research Institute on Tuesday.

Reporters were informed that the jetty at UMS was selected due to the suitability of its location which includes being the nearest to China.

Chang also said that four more devices will be installed in Malaysia.

“They will be installed in Langkawi, Johor, Pahang and Sandakan,” he said.

The installations will be done in stages.

He added that one of the reasons for the installations is due to fears arising from the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean by Japan.

“Maybe a lot of people are worried about the level of radiation in our sea … we urge the people not to worry. We will be able to detect any abnormality in the level of radiation early,” he said.

The cost of each of the devices is RM600,000.

Chang added that Vietnam and Singapore have also installed the device, and Malaysia is the third country in Asean to have it installed.

“We will share the information (gathered) with all Asean countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chang was also asked about the drop of interest among students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“It is a worrying trend because it will impact on the country’s ambition to become the top 20 in the world economy by 2050,” he said.

He added that the country is attracting investors which are technology and innovation based.

“They are not labour intensive. We need human capital who are highly skilled. If we don’t have enough in Science Stream, this will jeopardize the government’s effort,” he said.