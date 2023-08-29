Much-awaited Roxy Impiana Hotel expected to welcome guests before Christmas

KUCHING (Aug 29): The much-talked-about Roxy Impiana Hotel is expected to be operational before this Christmas, says Tecktonic & Sons Holdings managing director Lee Chin Teck.

According to him, the majority of the facilities and amenities at the hotel, including water supply connection, are already up and running.

“Before Christmas,” he told reporters when met after conducting visit to the Sienna Residence apartment project site at the Matang area here today.

Lee was asked about the expected opening of the new hotel.

The hospitality property at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here would have 46 rooms, with four junior suites and six serviced apartments.

It would also feature the city’s first sky bar.

Lee had previously said that a bull sculpture, made from scrap metal, which he bought in Australia, would be placed at the hotel.

It is worth noting that many hotels under the Roxy brand, each features a prominent sculpture that identifies with it.

The Roxy Impiana Hotel project comprises transformational works on a building that once housed the ‘Country View Hotel’, which was very popular among the city folks up till the management change in the 1980s.

However, things went downhill in the early 2000s and prior to the works undertaken by Tecktonic & Sons Holdings, the property had been left abandoned for over 20 years.

Meanwhile, Lee said the company had taken over the three-storey Singgahsana Lodge located near Wayang Street here, but the design plans for the new hotel had yet to be finalised.

The proposed works would include constructing additional floors on the building, pending the approval from State Planning Authority (SPA).