Oktoberfest returns to La Promenade Mall, to kick off on Sept 14

KUCHING (Aug 29): Hock Seng Lee (HSL) has announced the return of La Promenade Mall’s ‘Oktoberfest’, set to run from Sept 14 to Oct 8.

This year marks the second edition of this four-weekend festival, which had previously hosted between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors nightly.

This time around, HSL is doubling the size of the event, where there will be live music every night, car shows and also twice the number of food tenants.

There will also be giveaways featuring La Promenade’s latest retailer, Siong How Exclusive.

Popular music bands, Mozaik and At Adau, will also be making a return at the festival, where both will play their own sets before jamming together on the opening weekend (Sept 16 and 17).

“Besides a great festive atmosphere at La Promenade’s ‘Oktoberfest’, also just as great is the live music.

“That’s why we are sparing no expense for music at this Oktoberfest. The stage is larger, there are better speakers and more of the audience will have a front-row view.

“And importantly, we’ve also made sure to have quieter chill-out zones at our ‘Oktoberfest’ for those who just want to enjoy the company of friends and families,” said HSL digital marketing manager Sophia Ong in a statement.

Other notable musicians will include country band OnStrings, Reeening Lau, Raquel and Fransiska, and Ve6.

As for food tenants, the festival will feature Ajishou, GE Sausage, Zoro, Yi Chuan Noodle, Wan’s More Burger, Borneo Fresh Pork, Terrace and Vietnamese Street Food, among other operators.

The beer selection includes the classic Tiger, Heineken and Guinness Beers on tap. German-style wheat beer, Paulaner, is available as well.

“There will be a special preview of Iced Bar, a new cocktail bar coming to La Promenade Mall later this year. The mixologist Clare Geena will be offering up cocktail classics with Sarawakian twists,” Ong said.

She added that parking would be free for those coming to the festival, and other improvements from the previous year would include better way-finding signs, covered seating and more toilets.

“It is HSL’s goal to make La Promenade a buzzing cultural and community hub for Kuching and Samarahan. We want to be a platform for local entrepreneurs, Sarawakian talents, and fundamentally, a great place for all sorts of activities.

“Oktoberfest is also one of our major events, which also include the year-end School Holiday Run and annual Fitness Weekend, featuring the Samarahan marathon.

“For all the latest updates, visit our website for a calendar of events,” said Ong.