Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh back home in Ipoh with mum and family and having a feast

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 29): Oscar-winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is back home in Ipoh and has already started indulging in culinary cravings.

Announcing her arrival on Instagram yesterday, she shared photos of her family and favourite food, telling fans that her mum and siblings had fed her.

Joining her family in time for our 66th Merdeka celebrations, the 61-year-old can be seen with beloved mum Janet Yeoh posing next to a humongous bouquet of flowers.

She also shared family photo taken at a ‘kopitiam’ and a close-up shot of a tantalising bowl of curry laksa and ‘kopi peng‘ (iced coffee).

But the best one was that of Yeoh about to devour a large stuffed crab claw/prawn as she tucked into a scrumptious spread of ‘mantou‘ (steamed bun) with Peking duck, fried rice, steamed fish and stir-fried prawns.

The photos have garnered over 53,700 likes with many fans welcoming her home and drooling over the food.

“Welcome home Tan Sri, enjoy your makan-makan to the max,” said one.

“Malaysian food is the best! Can’t wait to have my share when I go back!” said another.

“Ipoh girl, my hometown. That’s home,” said a third. — Malay Mail