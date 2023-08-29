Policeman in Kuching claims trial to rape

KUCHING (Aug 29): A policeman claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping a woman in April last year.

Junaidi Jamat, who is in his 30s, pleaded not guilty before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman to a charge framed under Section 376(2)(f) of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of between 10 and 30 years, and caning.

Afidah granted him court bail of RM10,000 with one local surety and fixed case management on Oct 5.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly raped the then 22-year-old victim with her consent, but the consent was obtained by using his position of authority over her as a policeman.

It was alleged that the offence was committed in Kuching on April 16, 2022.

DPP Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim handled the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee.