Power transformer in Petra Jaya damaged by explosion, fire

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
A firefighter inspects the damaged power transformer. – Bomba photo

KUCHING (Aug 29): An explosion and fire damaged a power transformer at Kampung Panglima Seman, Petra Jaya here last night.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the explosion came in at 9.14pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved one unit of Sesco transformer that had exploded and was razed by fire,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the Bomba team proceeded to extinguish the fire using a hose connected to the fire engine.

Bomba ended its operation at 9.50pm.

“The case has been handed over to Sesco for further action,” added the spokesman.

