RM1.63 mln RTPs for Kota Sentosa to be implemented soon

KUCHING (Aug 29): Three Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the Kota Sentosa constituency are scheduled to be implemented soon.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) officers briefed Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap today on the completed detailed drawings, specifications, and breakdowns of the projects valued at RM1.63 million.

The three approved RTP are upgrading the drainage system at Mile 7 Kota Sentosa (RM1.1 million); upgrading and repairs of Kota Sentosa Town Square (RM500,000); as well as upgrading and repairs of Taman Kalien Basketball Court toilets (RM30,000).

The upgrading works for the Mile 7 drainage system are to alleviate flash flood problems and will be done via an open tender method.

For the Kota Sentosa Town Square repairs and upgrading, the ‘draw lots’ method will be done by the Kuching Resident’s Office.

The project is set to give the town square, which is the central place for local communities to gather and organise events, a vibrant facelift.

Repairs and upgrading for the Taman Kalien Basketball Court toilet will be carried out by the Kota Sentosa village security and development committee by gotong-royong.

During the briefing, Yap requested the MPP officers expedite the execution of the three people-centric RTP, emphasising their importance for the community’s welfare.

He also expressed his commitment to improving and upgrading infrastructure in Kota Sentosa, while systematically addressing numerous pending complaints and development requests from the community.