Ronald McDonald House at Hospital Wanita dan Kanak-Kanak Sabah: A Haven of Comfort for Families in Need

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): As part of its ongoing commitment towards serving communities in need, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malaysia is set to inaugurate its fourth Ronald McDonald House at Hospital Wanita dan Kanak-Kanak Sabah (HWKKS).

This marks a significant milestone not just for RMHC but also for East Malaysia, as it becomes the first Ronald McDonald House in this region. RMHC Malaysia, McDonald’s Malaysia’s charity of choice, has continuously strived to uplift the lives of underprivileged children in the country, and this latest initiative is another testament to their unwavering commitment.

Providing a Home Away from Home

The Ronald McDonald House initiative is at the heart of RMHC’s mission. Designed to be a “home away from home,” these houses offer a sanctuary for families during the challenging times when their children are undergoing medical treatment. The Ronald McDonald House at HWKKS will play a crucial role in providing a comfortable and conducive environment for families who would otherwise face the burden of traveling back and forth between their homes and the hospital.

Supporting Families Through Hardships

The upcoming Ronald McDonald House at HWKKS is a true embodiment of RMHC Malaysia’s dedication to serving the community. Recognising the financial and emotional hardships families endure while seeking medical care for their children, RMHC’s core principle of extending a helping hand shines through this initiative. By providing a supportive space for families in their times of need, the organisation aims to ease the challenges that these families face.

Thoughtfully Designed Facilities

The new Ronald McDonald House at HWKKS has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of families during their stay. With 14 family rooms equipped with attached bathrooms, a kitchen and dining area, a laundry facility with washers and dryers, a comfortable lounge area featuring a TV and a children’s play section, and dedicated prayer rooms for both males and females, the house aims to create a holistic and supportive environment.

Giving Back to The Community

The establishment of the Ronald McDonald House at HWKKS is a collaborative effort between RMHC Malaysia and the Ministry of Health Malaysia. This initiative has been made possible through the generous contributions of the public. Donations collected through RMHC coin boxes and self-ordering kiosks at McDonald’s restaurants across the country underscore the collective commitment to supporting families in their times of need.

Part of a Global Network

The Ronald McDonald House at HWKKS marks another addition to the existing network of three other Ronald McDonald Houses in Malaysia, located at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HCTM-UKM), Hospital Tunku Azizah in Kuala Lumpur, and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (Hospital USM) in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan. Furthermore, this initiative is part of a global network of over 370 Ronald McDonald Houses, highlighting the extensive impact of RMHC in supporting families worldwide.

RMHC Malaysia’s commitment to the well-being of Malaysian children extends beyond the Ronald McDonald House programme. The organisation’s multifaceted programmes encompass health, education, and welfare. Initiatives such as the Ronald McDonald Sensory Room, Gift of Smile, and Back-to-School Pack Programme cater to various needs, reflecting RMHC’s dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact on the lives of children and their families.