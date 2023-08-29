RPR Batu Kawa fire: Unsatisfactory condition of fire hydrant did not hamper extinguishment, says Khirudin

KUCHING: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) successfully extinguished the fire that broke out at RPR Batu Kawa on Monday despite the unsatisfactory condition of a nearby fire hydrant.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said that during the operation, firefighters utilised a fire hydrant located at Lorong 16, RPR Batu Kawa situated about nine metres from the scene.

“The physical condition of the pillar hydrant was unsatisfactory due to its missing cover and false spindle, and it was positioned at a low depth of one foot below ground level – which was likely due to ground movements and road shoulder settlement.

“However, when it was used during the operation, it was able to dispense sufficient water. The Bomba teams did not experience any problems with regard to the use of the fire hydrant during the operation,” he said in a statement today.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon and razed five houses – two were completely destroyed, two others severely damaged while one was slightly damaged.

The body of a six-year-old boy, identified as Zayyan Nazeem Zainal Abidin, was found in one of the houses. It is believed the boy had been trapped on the second floor of the house during the fire.