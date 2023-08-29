Sarawak Energy repairs faulty street lights in Rantau Panjang

SIBU (Aug 29): Multiple faulty streetlights at various areas in Rantau Panjang have been repaired.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Environment and Public Health standing committee chairman Councilor Kelvin Lau said the issue was addressed with assistance from Sarawak Energy Berhad.

He said the repair work started early this month and was completed recently.

“This will ensure the safety of road users at night, especially those working at the shipyard. These workers normally go home late,” he said.

He added most of the people in the area work at shipyards nearby.

According to him, SRDC had received several complaints, including one from former United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu president Ngieng Ping Sing, regarding the streetlights, which had malfunctioned.

Lau and SRDC Business and Licensing and Community Development standing committee Councilor Yong Ing Hock inspected the repaired streetlights recently.