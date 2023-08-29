S’wak’s Harith Danial wins silver medal at Asian Junior Squash Championships in China

KUCHING (Aug 29): National youth player Harith Danial Jefri had his first taste of success at the 30th Asian Junior Squash Championships (Bank of China Cup) in Dalian, China recently.

The Bukit Jalil Sports School student, who hails from Miri, collected the silver medal in the Boys U19 after losing 2-3 (9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 6-11, 11-13) to his nemesis, fellow Malaysian, Joachim Chuah in the final.

Seeded second in this category, Danial received a first-round bye before eliminating joint 9/16th seed from India Aryan Pratap Singh 3-2 in the second round.

He went on to beat another joint 9/16th seed Arthur Law Pak Ki in the last eight after the latter retired.

Danial continued his winning momentum by beating South Korean Oh Seojin, the tournament joint 9/16th seed, 3-1 in the semi-finals.

For Danial, his debut in the Asian Junior Championships was a good outing.

“I feel very happy with my performance in Dalian because this is my first U19 and final and it meant a lot to me.

“The journey to the final wasn’t easy but I am glad that I managed to play some good squash to get to the final.

“I can’t express how I feel about it but I am very sure that I am aiming for more success in the future,” he told The Borneo Post.

On losing to Joachim, Danial shrugged off his disappointment saying that he lost to a better player.

“He is my senior and team in the World Junior Championships and he is studying in the US.

“This is my third meeting with him after also having lost to him in the 10th CIMB Foundation National Junior Circuit 2nd Leg in Ipoh and the PBA 17th Penang (Malaysian) Junior Open in Penang, both in 2019.

“I am happy that I can play a good game with him in the final. It wasn’t my luck this time and the points were so close,” he added.

Danial also participated in the PSA World Tour event, the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy in Seremban from Aug 23 to 27 on a wild card entry but made an early exit after losing 0-3 to tournament joint 9/16th seed Mohammed Nasser from Egypt.

He will now focus on his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), which will be in December.