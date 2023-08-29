Swedish Embassy keen to explore opportunities in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 29): With the establishment of the new Honorary Consul of Sweden in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), the Swedish Embassy in Malaysia is interested to explore more opportunities in Sabah.

Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia, Dr Joachim Bergstorm who officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, said the Honorary Consul not only to help Swedish citizens and tourists in the city, but also as a starting point to strengthen the economic, trade and commercial ties between Sweden and Sabah.

“Sweden has a strong offer. We are big when it comes to the green transformation and the green energy and sustainability.

“Swedish companies’ presence in Malaysia representing a number of different sectors from transportation industries with big companies such as Scania, Volvo and of course Ericsson to build Malaysia’s 5G network and ecosystem, pharmaceutical, IKEA … to name a few.

“We hope more companies will come to East Malaysia and set up operations here, and we would like to work together with Sabah to make it a reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Trade and Invest Commissioner to Malaysia, Emma Broms, said in conjunction with the inauguration of the Honorary Consul of Sweden in KKIP, representatives from the Embassy are taking the opportunity to meet important stakeholders in the state and hope to connect.

“We are here taking the opportunity to meet important stakeholders in the State and hope to be able to do more activities together, to attract more Swedish investments and establishments, sales offices etc here in Sabah.

“So, this is just the beginning to see potential we can do together. Hopefully a starting point for a bigger Swedish presence here in Sabah, and we are very impressed with huge agricultural activities, business and great ambition and target on the renewable energy side, so we definitely have something to work with.

“We are still exploring here, but we have been talking about tourism and also agriculture, energy and of course industrial development as a whole.

“But of course, more potential on renewable energy here,” she added.

During the event, Sabahan Elizabeth Felix was named as the Honorary Consul.