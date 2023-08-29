Tiong claims criminals behind diesel shortages in Bintulu, slams authority’s purported inaction

BINTULU (Aug 25): Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has claimed that criminals are behind the shortage of diesel here and has accused the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu office of failing to act on the issue.

According to the Bintulu MP, shortages of diesel here are nothing new.

“Every time, the people suffer the most and are kept in the dark.

“I want to remind the agencies responsible for this matter to react with urgency to the problem. If the supply is not resumed today, I will raise this matter in Cabinet on Wednesday.

“If any illegal activity is detected, be prepared for legal action to be rendered on those found responsible,” he said in a statement.

Tiong pointed out diesel or petrol shortages affect entire sectors, especially the transportation industry.

According to him, such frequent and serious fuel shortages rarely occur in other parts of the country and the entire supply chain issue here is caused by human factors.

“But maddeningly, the Bintulu branch of KPDN does not seem to respond to them and implement the necessary strategies to prevent them from happening.

“What exactly does the Bintulu KPDN do on weekdays? Diesel fuel is one of the most essential basic necessities in the transportation industry.

“Why have the authorities ignored problems occurring that would affect this vital industry? Are they blind or just refuse to acknowledge that there are issues?” he questioned.

He claimed there are criminals trying to control the fuel supply in order to illegally profit through a monopoly.

Tiong urged the authorities to investigate the matter as this type of criminal activity is not new.

He said the relevant enforcement and investigation agencies must act swiftly and decisively against these lawbreakers and make them face legal consequences.

When contacted, KPDN Bintulu office chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said the ministry had been notified of intermittent stock-outs at Shell petrol stations here until the end of the month.

“Shell has made an official notification to the KPDN Bintulu office that the supply of petrol and diesel, especially to Shell petrol stations throughout Bintulu, will be disrupted due to higher lifting by retailers due to higher demand since the beginning of the month,” he said.

According to him, the fuel distribution quota from the depot to the stations is very limited and is expected to recover in early September.

However, he said Shell had pledged to provide continuous supplies to minimise the impact of stock-outs at the stations.

“The KPDN Bintulu and Shell guarantee that there will be no long-term stock-out problem and Shell is guaranteeing that they will solve this problem especially at the end of every month, festive season, and school holiday, when there is an increase in the purchase of fuel in Bintulu,” he said.

He added the KPDN Bintulu office had contacted Shell territory manager Mohd Hairul Adhan Ruzan to get an explanation on the matter.

He said a meeting with the relevant parties would be held tomorrow to find a solution.

Al Redzamani pointed out Petronas stations did not have any problem with stock-outs.

He advised the public not to panic and to get diesel and petrol from stations where there is no supply problem.

He stressed that the KPDN Bintulu office is monitoring the issue from time to time and liaising with petrol station operators and Shell to ensure the smooth supply and availability of diesel and petrol supplies.

“Responsibility for the distribution of diesel and petrol demand quotas lies under Shell,” he said.

He added any parties found to be in breach of the law would be investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 and the Supply Control Regulations 1974.