Umno Youth: Unity govt represents ‘true Malaysia’, we won’t let ‘green wave’ divide the country

JOHOR BAHRU (Aug 29): Umno Youth said it is committed to upholding the unity government as it represents the “true face of Malaysia”, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has asserted.

The Umno Youth chief said the wing would mobilise its efforts for the two upcoming by-elections in Johor in order to counter Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) so-called “green wave”, which he said threatens to divide the country.

“We will bring the ‘red and blue’ wave to fight PN’s ‘green wave’ brought by the Opposition in the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections,” he said during an Umno Youth programme at Medan Selera Taman Cempaka here last night.

Red represents the colour of Pakatan Harapan (PH) while blue is its federal government ally Barisan Nasional (BN), of which Umno is a lynchpin party. Green refers to PN’s main party PAS.

“We will defend this government because it is the true face of Malaysia. When the country achieved independence, there were not only Malays, but we also had the unity of the Chinese, Indian as well as the Sabah and Sarawak communities with us.

“So, don’t divide us,” he said.

Present at the programme was Umno Youth deputy chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros and PH’s candidate for the Pulai federal seat Suhaizan Kayat.

Dr Muhamad Akmal commented that “red and blue” is also coincidentally the colours of the Johor flag.

The Merlimau assemblyman pointed out that PN must be rejected for relying on what he called as extremist politics and hate.

“Let’s kick start this ‘red and blue’ wave in Johor to prove that we reject divisive politics and support the politics of unity,” he said.

Dr Muhamad Akmal also dispelled PN’s claim that the unity government threatens the Malays, saying it is untrue that the Malays are facing threats and are currently disadvantaged.

“We have made it clear that if there are any parties that go beyond the limits on matters pertaining to religion, race and royalty, Umno Youth will be there to uphold the status quo,” he said. — Malay Mail