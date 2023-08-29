Use sports events to foster spirit of unity, says minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sports event can become a platform to foster the spirit of unity, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak supports the organisation of any competition that is inclusive.

“Because of that, the Sarawak government always welcomes associations that want to organise and hold sports competitions in Sarawak,” he said in his opening speech for the 10th Malaysia Independent Chinese Secondary Schools Ball Games Championship 2023 at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s Detar Putra on Sunday night.

A total of 43 schools registered for the competition, involving nearly 1,700 participants.

On the championship, Abdul Karim said the state government not only supported Chinese education by sponsoring the tournament, but it also signified Sarawak’s aspiration to become a sports powerhouse in the country.

Promoted by United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong), the championship was hosted by the Sarawak United Association of Chinese Schools (Sarawak Dong Zong), and the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board.

Chung Hua Middle School No 1, No 3, and No 4, on the other hand, were joint organisers.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Sarawak United Association of Chinese Schools Board of Management (Sha Dong Zong) chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee, and Malaysian Chinese School Association chairman Tan Tai Kim.