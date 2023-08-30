Borneo Sonic Music Festival limited tickets flash sale starts tonight 12am

KUCHING (Aug 30): Music enthusiasts, particularly K-pop aficionados, are in for a treat as a one-of-a-kind flash sale event for the tickets has been announced for the highly-anticipated Borneo Sonic Music Festival (BSMF).

BME (International) Malaysia Sdn Bhd managing director and festival organiser Steven Au explained that the concept of the flash sale, which lasts for only one day, was conceived to celebrate the 66th National Day.

The flash sale, which reduces the VIP tickets’ original price from RM1,288 to RM831, and the Category 1 tickets’ original price from RM888 to RM660, will be active from 12am tonight until 11.59pm Aug 31.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.borneosonic.com/tickets.html.

“There is only a very limited number of tickets available, within restricted ticket categories.

“It is an opportunity for the audience to get up close and personal with their favorite artists, enjoying the event alongside other enthusiastic attendees. We hope to see you all soon!” he said when contacted.

“Our intention has always been to showcase the full festival experience with our dynamic 2-day lineup, especially in Sarawak, where this has never been done before.

“We hope that all attendees will not only enjoy the headliners’ performances but also have the opportunity to experience new music from other incredibly talented artists as well,” he added.

Scheduled to take place from Oct 6 to 7 at the Sarawak Stadium, the BSMF, organised in partnership with Skyline Entertainment and Dream Factory Entertainment, promises an electrifying line-up of performances.

Ever since the official launch of ticket sales on Aug 19, fans have been racing to secure their spots.

K-pop royalties, including Taeyang, CL, Suho, and Hyo, are set to grace the stage.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, Australian DJ Havana Brown will also perform, while Grammy Award-winning American rapper Fatman Scoop is slated to bring down the house.

Malaysia’s very own Ning Baizura, alongside other exceptional acts, will round off the stellar lineup.

An anticipated whopping attendance of approximately 30,000 fans is expected, all ready to immerse themselves in a cross-cultural music celebration.

For comprehensive event details, including ticket availability and specifics, visit the official website at www.borneosonic.com.

Stay updated with event news and conversations by following @borneosonic.mf on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.