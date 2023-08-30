Declining higher education enrolment ticking time bomb

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 30): A visible decline in the number of secondary school students furthering their education is a ticking time bomb detrimental to Sabah’s push for economic breakthrough.

To ensure that education grows in tandem with and be able to respond to the changing needs of the economy, the education infrastructure and administration require further examination.

These were among key points raised in a speech by Datuk Sri Dr Wilson Yong, the chairman of the Malaysian Silk Route Research Society, at the inaugural State-sanctioned Sabah Chinese Economic Conference at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Aug 23.

About 1,000 delegates including NGO representatives from Peninsular Malaysia, entrepreneurs from China and Sabah government officials attended the conference organised by six Sabah-based NGOs.

“Education and the economy are both sides of the same coin and the State government must value education as the source of the human capital needed for our economic development, but also consider education as a product that diversifies our revenue source and enriching societal development,” said Yong.

He is also the founder of the Kota Kinabalu-based Sabah Institute of Art and for the past 30-plus years has been successfully involved in the education business in China.

Although the declining enrolment of secondary students in higher education is not well understood, he attributed the trend to the after effects of Covid-19, the national minimum wage policy and the proliferation of opportunities in on-line businesses.

“The minimum wage at 1,500 ringgit is equivalent or better than entry level salaries paid to many university graduates and graduates in vocational training. Surveys have shown that an e-hailing driver or a food or parcel delivery person can earn that on an average, and they have the comfort of being their own boss and have full control of their time.

“When you examine this against the backdrop of Covid-19 and how it has hit the economy and many families, you can conclude that continuing to go to school is not very appealing,” Yong said.

He however reiterated that education as a cornerstone of a society development is not diminished, and there are conclusive proofs that every additional education correspondingly increases the human capital value of that person and his potential for productivity.

‘Therefore the knee jerk response of young people not continuing with schooling based on prevailing circumstances is short sighted,” he said. “This is not only a challenge to people in the education industry, but a time bomb to Sabah’s future economic development.”

While calling for greater autonomy for Sabah to respond to its specific needs, Yong also called for federal education administrative institutions such as PTPTN (Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional) and MQA (Malaysian Qualification Agency) to set up branches in Sabah.

He pointed to the potential of Sabah developing its education industry to attract foreign students, especially from China, a market where he has years of experience.

He said about half of the estimated 15 million students taking the ultra competitive university examination each year will not get admission. This means many young people having to look elsewhere to continue their education, which is top priority for many families in China.

“When you consider that an average student will spend on average many times more than a tourist, coupled with their families visiting, vacation and other things, a foreign student is potentially a more valuable asset,” he argued.

He however stressed that education institutions in Sabah will, in addition to policy support, require government assistance in upgrading their infrastructure and teaching tools and equipment in order to be competitive.