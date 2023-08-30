Hadith 40 module: No issue if not forced upon non-Muslim students, says Sagah

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak would not have any issue with the teaching of ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40th Hadith’ appreciation module in public schools so long as the module is not forced upon non-Muslim students, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said the Hadith 40 module is not compulsory for non-Muslim students but should they wish to study it, this would not be an issue either.

“If the module is forced upon non-Muslim students then I will not agree.

“But if the non-Muslim students wish to learn the module, there is no harm in it,” he told reporters when met after closing the Digital Talents and Innovations Lab here today.

Sagah pointed out that in Sarawak, there were many Muslims who attended mission schools and this did not affect their faith.

“We have a lot of Muslims who studied in mission schools where they learnt about scriptures and Bible knowledge.

“There were no issues nor were they converted into Christianity. In fact, it actually makes them more knowledgeable,” he said.

He also said that the Sarawak government had always emphasised on racial and religious unity as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, a Muslim, would allocate funds for churches and temples through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Sagah said that while he does not have an issue with the teaching of Hadith 40 module, politically, it’s not good for the state.

“This is because the politicians will use this during the elections later, especially the opposition,” he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Aug 19 launched the Hadith 40 module which was aimed at fostering the values of Prophet Muhammad’s sayings or ‘hadith’ at the school level.

She said the module will allow teachers and students to gain an appreciation for the collection of 40 hadith compiled by Imam Al-Nawawi.

This led to criticisms by some NGOs who deemed the implementation of the module as unconstitutional.

The issue was later clarified by Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying who explained that the module would not involve Muslim teachers and students and that the Ministry of Education was ready to meet any party to clear up any misunderstanding on the implementation of the module.

The Hadith 40 module will initially be implemented at national religious secondary schools and government-aided religious schools before it is taught at schools under the Ministry of Education next year.