In Miri, cobra interrupts woman doing chores in kitchen

MIRI (Aug 30): A woman carrying out chores in her Taman Tunku house last night had a nasty surprise from a cobra.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said it received a distress call from the woman at 8pm.

A team of three personnel was sent to the house.

“Upon arrival at 8.29pm, the team met with the woman who related how she found the cobra. According to her, she was doing her chores in the kitchen when she saw a moving object behind her dish rack.

“When she took a closer look, she was shocked to find that it was a cobra,” said APM.

The team took just 10 minutes to capture the venomous snake, which measured around one metre in length.

“The cobra was later released into its natural habitat,” APM added.

The operation ended at 9.39pm.