In National Day message, Abg Johari hopeful M’sia continues to be stable, developing, peaceful, prosperous

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is hopeful that Malaysia will continue to be stable, developing, peaceful, and prosperous.

In his National Day message, he said with this year’s national day theme ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, he also hoped that Sarawak, a region that helps in the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963, will continue to experience transformation in order for it to become an advanced and a high income region by 2030 like that dreamt of by all Sarawakians.

Abang Johari stressed the importance of racial harmony, which was the basis of the formation of Malaysia, starting with the Independence of Malaya on Aug 31, 1957, followed by the merger of Malaya with Sabah and Sarawak on Sept 16, 1963.

He said he hoped the Merdeka Day in 1957 led by Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra AlHaj, also known as ‘Bapa Kemerdekaan Malaysia’, would not be wasted.

He also wished that Malaysians, particularly Sarawakians, to maintain solidarity and racial harmony by subscribing to the spirit of “Segulai Sejalai” (Together in Unity), and that Sarawak continued to be blessed by the God Almighty with goodness and prosperity, and also all the success in nation building.