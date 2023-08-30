Man in Kuching fined for throwing steel rod at another

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to another man by throwing a steel rod at him.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mohammad Shahbani Amirullah Mohammad Hakeem, 21, who was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term for up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or with any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Mohammad Shahbani committed the offence against a 22-year-old man at Jalan Kampung Siol Kandis here around 3.30am on July 30, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, when the victim and his friend who was riding pillion were on a motorcycle at the Gersik roundabout, they were pursued by a speeding car with two men inside.

One of the men ordered the victim to stop the motorcycle, but the latter refused, and sped towards Jalan Kampung Siol Kandis near the Kuching Court Complex.

The victim and his friend however fell off the motorcycle as they were hit by the car.

Mohammad Shahbani then exited the car and hurled a steel rod towards the victim and the friend.

The victim and his friend immediately ran towards a nearby forest.

The victim sustained injuries to his left foot and knee, while his friend injured his right knee, both due to being struck by the steel rod thrown by Mohammad Shahbani.

A police report was later lodged that led to Mohammad Shahbani’s arrest.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while Mohammad Shahbani was unrepresented by lawyer.