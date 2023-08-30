Minister assures newly-appointed Serian Resident of solid support

KUCHING (Aug 30): Everyone in Serian, including the local elected representatives and community leaders, must give full support to the newly-appointed Serian Resident Caroline Cleophas Joseph, said Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said by working together and cooperating with the division’s administration led by Caroline, this would ensure the success of the Serian Master Plan, which was launched recently by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Caroline, a Bidayuh from Kampung Duras in Siburan, was previously the Serian Deputy Resident (Development).

“She is well-versed in the Serian Master Plan.

“Let us work together with the Resident in implementing this Serian Master Plan, and the projects under Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) that also covers the Greater Serian area,” he said during a dinner hosted by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) at a restaurant in Siburan on Monday.

The event meant to highlight Caroline’s appointment as Serian Resident, which took effect on July 24 this year.

On another matter, Sagah who is Tarat assemblyman and also advisor to the DBNA, said he was looking forward to seeing the Bidayuh language be made an optional subject under the Ministry of Education (MoE)’s Ethnic Language Curriculum (KBE).

He said such move would ensure that the younger generation of Bidayuh would learn and develop deep interest in their language, and to prevent it from going extinct.

Earlier, DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the association’s Bidayuh Language Development Project (BLDP) sub-committee had been working hard in getting the language become a subject to be taught in national schools.

He also said the DBNA Land Documentation Project was gaining momentum, adding that the RM16 million DBNA Community Hostel project could reach completion by the end of this year.

The dinner, organised by DBNA Serian branch, was also attended by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, former DBNA advisor Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, and Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik.