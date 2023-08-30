MoH’s C-HAT project out to address obesity problem among Malaysian schoolkids

KUCHING (Aug 30): The rising number of obese schoolchildren has prompted the Ministry of Health (MoH) to implement the ‘C-HAT (Your Best Way of Living) Intervention Project’, meant to guide them towards leading a healthier lifestyle.

In stating this, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said based on National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), the prevalence of overweight teenagers aged 13 to 17 in Malaysia indicted an increase from 14 per cent in 2012 to 15.2 per cent in 2017, and 16.2 per cent last year.

He also said the same survey showed the prevalence of obesity among these youngsters had also increased from 10.6 per cent in 2012 to 13.3 per cent in 2017, and 14.3 per cent in 2022.

However, the Sibuti MP said in order for the programme to work, it would need the cooperation from the parents.

“It is also not an extra burden on the teachers, but as a way to create a healthier school environment.

“We also intend to make it applicable by the Ministry of Education in the future for the schools to draft suitable activities for the students.

“As you can see from the students who have turned up at today’s event, some of them are big-sized and heavyset. They are whom we want to do intervention; in other words, to slim the kids down.

“This is also to prevent other problems such as bullying and mental health issues from afflicting them,” the federal deputy minister said in a press conference held after the launch of the C-HAT Intervention Project at SK St Thomas here yesterday.

Lukanisman also said nowadays, children had become more exposed to processed foods, which many working parents might deem as being more affordable and easier to prepare.

“The parents might not be monitoring the consumption, which could lead to the children not having the right nutrition.

“The Covid-19 pandemic for three years could also have contributed to this, as children did get to do physical activities,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Lukanisman said apart from reporting the prevalence of overweight and obesity, the NHMS also stated that 92 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 did not eat enough vegetables daily, 67 per cent did not eat enough fruits daily ,and 70 per cent did not eat breakfast.

“It’s very worrying because it (survey) shows an increasing trend and unhealthy eating practices. In addition, Malaysia also has the second highest number of obese children and adolescents in Southeast Asia,” he said.

Lukanisman added that this problem encompassed all socio-demographic categories including areas (urban or rural), household income, ethnic group, occupation and education level.

He said children who were overweight and obese would be at risk of developing diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension upon becoming adults.

“Furthermore, many children look at screens such as computer games, tablets, television for more than two hours a day. Such long period of time is associated with the problem of obesity in children, apart from excessive food intake.”

On the C-HAT Intervention Project, Lukanisman said it involved 49 schools in 10 states, with a total of 2,427 students having agreed to participate.

According to him, the project is implemented by MoH in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), which has contributed US$250,000 for the six-month intervention programme involving the provision of body fat analyser equipment, ‘bodymeters’, pedometer watches, exercise mats and a host of other items.

“This obesity intervention project is based on a comprehensive intervention module involving the components of nutrition, physical activities and exercises, as well as mental health and psychology,” he said, adding that the MoH would welcome any collaboration with those from the corporate sector towards implementing similar programmes in schools.

“The country is not just facing the problem of obesity but also malnutrition, especially among children under five years of age and this requires serious attention and a more sustainable approach towards obtaining optimal impact.”

Also present yesterday were Health deputy director general (public health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rosli, Department of Health Sarawak director Dr Ooi Choo Huck and deputy Unicef representative in Malaysia, Sanja Saranovic.