MPP first S’wak local council to implement Green City Action Plan

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will be the pioneer local authority in Sarawak to embark on the development and implementation of the Green City Action Plan (GCAP).

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the initiative is supported by the federal Ministry of Economy and Asian Development Bank (ADB), with ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability as the consultant.

“Having a GCAP demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development in Padawan municipality specifically, and in Kuching city as a whole.

“GCAP will be developed as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan’s vision of ‘A Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable Malaysia’.

“It will identify constraints, gaps, and opportunities for resilient, sustainable, and low-carbon development in urban areas, assisting cities and towns in anticipating and responding to complex challenges such as rapid urbanisation and climate change,” said Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Minister.

His speech for MPP’s 27th anniversary dinner last night was read by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang.

Dr Sim said he is confident the GCAP initiative for Padawan will come up with solutions for climate change in Sarawak.

“The evident effects of climate change include rising temperatures and extreme weather events, which have also impacted Kuching city and Padawan municipality.

“Recently, we experienced a severe flash flood in several key areas of Kuching city in March this year. Subsequently, during the month of April, we encountered a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

“Hence, we need to assess what to do for climate change and I am confident that we can get some solutions from this forthcoming GCAP for Padawan municipality,” he said.

He also reiterated councillors’ vital roles in the community as they are an integral part of the Sarawak government.

“Councillors, despite you all performing the duties of councillor as ‘part-time’ by name but full-time actually, with poor financial remuneration of only about RM1,500 allowances per month, your dedication and commitment in addressing the needs and concerns of the residents are truly commendable,” said Dr Sim.

He urged councillors to actively engage and communicate with communities, listen to their issues, and strive to assist them in solving problems related to council services, in order to build trust and foster a stronger sense of community within Padawan.

Among those present were Senator Datuk Seri Ahmad Ibrahim, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, and MPP chairman Tan Kai.