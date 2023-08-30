MPP: Junction near Petronas at Batu Kawah New Township to be closed permanently

KUCHING (Aug 30): A junction near the Petronas fuel station at the Batu Kawah New Township will be closed permanently on Sept 10, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.

“The purpose of this road closure is to ensure smooth traffic flow at the junction near Petronas station Batu Kawah New Township,” he told a press conference at his office here today.

He hoped the road users will be alert about the closure and to drive to their destinations via alternative routes.

On another note, he also reminded business owners and advertisers to comply with the Local Authorities (Advertisements) By Laws by applying for the required advertisement license before putting up their advertisements.

He said compliance with the regulations is mandatory for all businesses operating within MPP’s jurisdiction, and failing to comply with the by-laws within a timeframe will result in issuance of compounds.

Tan also reminded all new advertisers to conduct due diligence and apply for the license before erecting any billboards or engaging in advertising activities to avoid unnecessary legal complications.