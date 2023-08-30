MPP seeks to woo more investors to Padawan

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is working to draw more private investors to invest in commercial and industrial projects in the area.

MPP chairman Tan Kai said this would spur the local economy into greater heights and offer more employment opportunities to the local community.

“For the past years, we have seen MPP’s jurisdiction become a fast-growing municipality with the number of private holdings totalling 78,805 properties as at July 31, 2023.

“Out of these 78,805 properties, 91 per cent or 71,660 is residential, 7 per cent or 5,501 is commercial, and 2 per cent or 1,644 is industrial,” he said during MPP’s 27th anniversary dinner last night.

He stressed MPP’s willingness to work with various government agencies such as the Sarawak Tourism Board; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts; Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development; the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; and the private sector such as travel agencies as well as non-governmental organisations.

Tan pointed out Kota Padawan and its surrounding areas have great potential to be leading tourist attractions, naming Bengoh Range National Park, Kampung Sapit, several beautiful waterfalls in Kampung Assum, Kampung Sadir, Podje’ geographical formation, and rafflesia at Kampung Timurang as among them.

“Through smart partnerships, MPP will be able to popularise tourism jewels in Padawan not only in Malaysia but internationally.

“I also would like to encourage more private sectors to organise or create more tourism-related programmes in Padawan.

“The economic spinoff effect of tourism activities will benefit the locals as it will create more employment and business opportunities,” he said.

Tan also urged MPP staff to put in their best effort to work together as a team in order to offer excellent service to the community.

“We need to adapt to the fast-changing environment, meet the needs of our customers, leverage on IT, and adopt proactive, responsive, innovative, and creative approaches to be an efficient and effective local authority.

“Our common desire, councillors and staff, is to see Padawan area attract more tourists and have a higher standard of living.

“A better way to help the people is to get them to understand and work together with MPP in our plans through regular talks and forums, dialogue sessions, and community events, which are for the overall benefit of the community and bridging the council with the people,” he said.

Among those present at the dinner were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang; Senator Datuk Seri Ahmad Ibrahim; Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin; and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.