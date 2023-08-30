Op Dadu: Two coffee shops used as illegal gambling venues have power supply cut

KUCHING (Aug 30): Two coffee shops in Gita here had their electricity supply disconnected yesterday over their use as venues for illegal gambling activities.

An operation to cut the power was conducted by Sarawak Energy personnel with assistance from police, as part of Op Dadu which has been ongoing since Jan 1 this year, said Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He said as of Aug 27, Kuching police personnel have carried out a total of 293 raids under Op Dadu in a bid to crack down on illegal gambling activities in the district.

“A total of 288 persons comprising 250 men and 38 women have been arrested for their involvement in illegal gambling, with 271 of them already charged in court.

“At the same time, 64 premises used for illegal gambling have had their electricity supply disconnected,” he said in a statement.

Ahsmon said of the 210 investigation papers opened this year, 154 were for online gaming; 43 for illegal lottery; five for operating call centres to promote online gambling games; five for illegal gambling in a building; and three for illegal gambling in open places.

“The police will continue to carry out raids under Op Dadu in the effort to eradicate illegal gambling activities.

“Members of the public with information on such illegal activities within Kuching district can report it at any police station nearest to you,” he added.