Ops to crack down on vehicle thefts intensified, says Kuching OCPD

KUCHING (Aug 30): The district police headquarters (IPD) will continue with operations to crack down on vehicle theft cases despite having brought down seven syndicates here involved in this crime.

Met by reporters after attending IPD Kuching’s monthly assembly yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said even with their recent successes, police had recorded 19 vehicle theft cases since last month.

He said the success of the operation should be attributed to the five Counter Aggressive Teams (CATs), led by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, which were established to combat vehicle thefts.

There were also five more teams meant for ‘Ops Lejang’, which specialised in handling this crime, added Ahsmon.

“We’ve also arranged a few elements of our duties, for it to be round-the-clock, 24 hours. Our officers and on-ground personnel are always accessible to the public.

“However, I still call upon the community to help the police by sharing any information about suspicious individuals or activities that are possibly linked to vehicle theft.

“Do step forward and share this information with us. Our officers remain accessible round-the-clock. We guarantee the utmost confidentiality for your identity,” he added.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa and Kuching Criminal Investigation Division chief DSP Mohd Hafizi Ishak were also present at the assembly.