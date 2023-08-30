RM2.28 bln in Najib’s bank accounts traceable to 1MDB funds, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The RM2.28 billion that entered former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private bank accounts in 19 transactions from 2011 to 2014 can be traced back to funds raised and belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a witness told the High Court today.

Adam Ariff Mohd Roslan, an analyst who was working in the government’s task force on 1MDB, confirmed that this was his findings after analysing 343 banking documents and records.

“In summary, it was found that the specified funds received by Najib Razak in his two above said personal bank accounts at AmIslamic Bank, are traceable to the proceeds raised by 1MDB and its related companies in the four phases,” he said of the RM2.28 billion in Najib’s bank accounts.

Adam Ariff today referred to his 76-page money trail report dated July 27, 2023, which traced the sources of funds received by Najib into his two AmBank accounts which had the code names of “AmPrivate Banking-MR” and “AmPrivate Banking-1MY”.

Based on Adam Ariff’s analysis, he said the money trail linking the RM2.28 billion in Najib’s two bank accounts could be traced and separated into four phases involving funds raised by 1MDB and its related companies.

On the first day of trial, the prosecution had said it would show that 1MDB funds had been transferred in multiple transactions to Najib’s accounts, namely US$20 million equivalent to RM60,629,839.43 or over RM60 million from the first phase, US$30 million equivalent to RM90,899,927.28 or over RM90 million (second phase), US$681 million equivalent to RM2,081,476,926 or over RM2 billion (third phase), and transactions in British pound that were equivalent to RM4,093,500 and RM45,837,485.70 or a combined total of RM49,930,985.70 million or over RM49 million (fourth phase).

Adam Ariff, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2017 at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) where he was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award, had started his internship the same year at Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department (FIED).

He became an associate analyst in BNM the same year, and was seconded in June 2018 to the 1MDB task force at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as an analyst. He became an analyst at BNM in 2019 and was promoted to a managerial role in 2022. — Malay Mail

