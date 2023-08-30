Sarawak divers shine at SEA Age Group Championships in Jakarta

KUCHING (Aug 30): Sarawak divers were outstanding at the 45th Southeast Asia (SEA) Age Group Championships at GBK Akuatik Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The four Sarawak Sukma XXI shadow team members bagged three gold, six silver, and one bronze to add to the national team’s total medal haul of seven gold, 10 silver, and four bronze medals, which topped the six-team competition.

In second to sixth positions were Vietnam (6-3-4), Singapore (3-0-3), Thailand (2-1-0), Indonesia (0-4-6), and Philippines (0-0-1).

Jared Aiden Harold, 15, bagged the gold in the Boys B platform when he collected 355.65 points to beat Natthanon Sripathum of Thailand (316.15), and Hoang Van Dat of Vietnam (302.25).

The Bukit Jalil Sports School student also collected a silver in Boys B 3m springboard.

Elvis Priestly Clement outpointed his rivals in the Boys A platform where he collected 526 points against his teammate Megat Azim Hakimi’s 430.35 points while Filipino challenger Joseph M Reynaldo settled for the bronze with 409.25 points.

Elvis also picked up a sliver in the 3m springboard.

Twelve-year-old Cecelia Olivia Christopher Leoneil dished out a very impressive performance in the Girls C platform by collecting 226.40 points to grab the gold.

Nadia Leomonga Sitorus of Indonesia was second on 142.15 points while her teammate Viola Putri Saimona finished third with 135.30 points.

Cecelia added two more silver medals to her personal tally by finishing second in the Girls C 1m springboard and 3m springboard.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Nurul Farisya Alia capped her SEA Age Group debut with three medals, with the silvers coming from Girls B 1m springboard and 3m springboard, while the bronze was won in the Girls B platform.

The four Sarawakians were accompanied by Sarawak head diving coach Shi Yang.