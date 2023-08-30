SRDC dumpsite for construction waste to open on Sept 1

SIBU (Aug 30): The Sibu Rural District Council’s (SRDC) dumpsite for construction waste at Jalan Industri Permata 6A will open on Friday (Sept 1).

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the Sibujaya site is solely for construction waste from industrial, commercial, and residential projects within the council’s jurisdiction.

“Indiscriminate dumping of construction waste in Sibujaya has become a major challenge to the council.

“The waste exposes humans to risks such as flooding, drainage obstruction, infectious diseases, and more.

“As such, the council has identified land for this purpose,” he told a press conference after chairing the SRDC full council meeting today.

Sempurai said bulky, chemical, and garden waste, as well as zinc, wooden, and domestic waste will not be accepted for disposal at the site.

He said companies and members of the public must register to use the site.

“The charge for a lorry below five tonnes is RM5 per trip and a lorry with a capacity of five tonnes and above will be charged RM10 per trip.

“The site will operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8am to 5pm,” he added.

For further details, contact SRDC health inspector chief Rity Jawa or senior health inspector Ling Tung Ang on 084-336077.