STIDC subsidiaries told to have broad rules, regulations to empower corporate governance

KUCHING (Aug 30): All subsidiaries of the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) are to have comprehensive rules and regulations that empower corporate governance in their administration, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said apart from that, there are laws such as the Financial Procedures Act and the Treasury Directive that they have to comply with.

Subsidiaries also need to check the bureaucracy that may prevent the implementation of policy decisions under their jurisdiction, he pointed out.

“Good corporate governance is also important for the development and progress of STIDC’s subsidiary companies, as their financial and operational performance will reflect the overall image of STIDC.

“With the good performance of subsidiaries, they will be able to pay dividends to STIDC.

“This plays an important role in our efforts to facilitate and support the state’s vision to achieve the RM8 billion export value target from timber and timber products,” he said at the STIDC Corporate Governance Day 2023 held here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Accordingly, Awang Tengah said it is very important to recognise the role played by strong and effective leadership in supporting and achieving STIDC’s main strategic goals.

He said good governance does not come easily because it requires participation and active involvement from top to bottom including all members of the board of directors, management and staff.

“It also requires strong institutions, the rule of law and an effective system of checks and balances.

“The Audit and Compliance Division needs to play their role in checks and balances,” he added.

Meanwhile, STIDC general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah in his speech said the STIDC Corporate Governance Day aims, among other things, to raise awareness of the importance of good governance in STIDC and its subsidiaries in addition to promoting transparency, accountability and integrity.

“This event is also a reminder to everyone to build a more responsible and transparent society to gain trust and confidence from stakeholders.

“In ensuring good corporate governance, STIDC strives to strengthen the five pillars of governance including Accountability, Compliance, Transparency, Leadership and Risk Management,” said Zainal Abidin.

In addition to that, the Internal Audit and Compliance Division together with the Integrity and Risk Management Division monitor and ensure that good governance is practised at STIDC and its subsidiaries at all times, he said.

Also present during the event were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, advisor to the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Sarawak Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, and STIDC deputy general manager Haluyah Awi.