SUPP to hold special convention Sept 2 in conjunction with Sarawak independence day

KUCHING (Aug 30): The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) will be organising the SUPP Special Convention 2023 in conjunction with 60 Years of Sarawak’s Independence this Saturday (Sept 2) from 9am to 5pm at the party’s headquarters here.

According to the party in a statement, all delegates and members throughout the state will take part to celebrate this special occasion.

“The expected crowds are around 650 to 700 members that will be attending the event.

“The guest of honour will be Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who will be officiating the SUPP Special Convention 2023 on the said date.

“On top of that, there are few well-known Speakers and Commentators who are invited to give talks on current political situations. All the preparation works had been done on schedule,” it said.

The organising committee is headed by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang, consisting of Datuk Matthew Chen Thin Kong as the organising secretary, and political secretaries to the Sarawak Premier Angellie Stephen Raja, Kho Teck Wan, Kua Jack Seng and Niponi Undek.