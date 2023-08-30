Teenage girl drowns at Kota Belud river

KOTA BELUD (Aug 30): The body of a teenage girl who was swept away by river current while bathing at Daradaat View, Kampung Ratau was found on Wednesday.

The remains of the 14-year-old victim who was missing since Monday, were located five kilometers from she was last seen, around 10.30am.

Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station chief Muhammad Syazwan Latun said the victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action.

According to witnesses, the girl went missing while bathing under the Daradaat View suspension bridge with her family at 2.30pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, a child is believed to have drowned at a river at Kampung Serusop Tuaran.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call on the incident at 2.33pm yesterday.

At the same time, the search and rescue for a 77-year-old woman at Kampung Suromboton Tenghilan Tuaran entered the second day yesterday.

Jen binti Buyung was reported missing by her child on August 28.