Umno not revisiting ties with ‘crafty’ parties, says Zahid

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 30): Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno does not intend to “revisit” cooperation relations with scheming parties or leaders.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said cooperation should come from sincerity and not people with manipulative and crafty moves who are not welcome as they are full of tricks.

“Any leader and party that is very manipulative, I don’t think we (Umno) should revisit that relationship,” he said when asked by a reporter to comment on the report that PAS is still open to continuing the unification agenda with Umno.

He was met by the media after a dinner with ambassadors and representatives from 29 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), here last night.

It was reported today that PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS still takes an attitude of reconcilation among the ummah, especially the Malays who still need unifying.

Tuan Ibrahim was commenting on the statement of former Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who expressed the need for the spirit of Muafakat Nasional (MN) to be revived, especially involving the two parties. — Bernama