Writers association praised for perseverance in publishing Chinese literature books

MIRI (Aug 30): Miri Chinese Writers Association’s unwavering spirit of publishing Chinese literature books in the past 30 years deserve respect as the feat can only be possible with great interest and dedication, says the president of the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations (FCA) Dato David Goh.

“Chinese language is an important component of Chinese culture. It has a pivotal role in preserving and promoting ethnic culture. Yet it would only be possible with collective efforts from individuals, communities, the government, and the society as a whole.

“Chinese literature has come a long way and has survived the centuries of changes in its language. The writing and publishing of Chinese literary books value the aesthetics of the language, the authenticity of emotions and social concern, as well as passing down wisdom.

“Hence, the association’s perseverance of being able to do this for such a long time, without seeking profit, deserve praises,” said Goh at the 15th Asian Chinese Writers’ Representatives Conference farewell dinner held at a restaurant here on Monday (Aug 28).

He hopes that the association will continue to promote the art of writing, engaging with other entities and continuously enhance the quality and standards of Chinese literature writing among the young generation.

The three-day conference held from Aug 26 to 28 was attended by over 80 participants from Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, China and New Zealand.