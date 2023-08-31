40 KTS Group staff members participate in fishing competition in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 31): A total of 40 staff members from different associate companies under the KTS group participated in a fishing competition organised by Kelab KTS Sibu today.

The fishing competition was one of the events under the KTS Sport Carnival 2023.

The participants were divided into four teams namely black, red, yellow and blue, with 10 persons in each team.

The black team emerged champion in the competition with a total combined catch of 6.720kg. Finishing second to fourth were yellow team (4.232kg), red team (3.905kg) and blue team (2.775 kg), respectively.

The one-hour competition, which started at 8am was officiated by Kelab KTS Sibu chairman Benny Lau.

“There are 10 persons in each team. The team having the heaviest weight from their total combined catch will be the champion,” he told reporters after officiating at the event.

Lau said this was the third competition in the carnival after badminton and table tennis, adding that this will be followed by joggerton and cooking competition.

“A the telematch will be held on Oct 21 and followed by a dinner on Oct 28 to mark the closing of the carnival.

“A karaoke competition will also be held on the same day as the dinner, which will be last event for the carnival.”

Lau said the carnival is organised yearly, except during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Adding on, he said this was the first time that staff members from different associate companies under the KTS group in Sibu were grouped together based on colours.

“I think for the past years, we divided the group by company. This year is the first year where we group together staff members (from different associate companies under the KTS group in Sibu) in a team based on colours. We divide them into four colours, namely red, black, blue and yellow.

“I think this one is even better as everyone can mix together and getting to know people from different associate companies (under the KTS group) in Sibu area. It enables staff to bond and build up the team spirit in the KTS group of companies.

“Additionally, it upholds the spirit of sportsmanship through the multi-sports carnival,” he explained.