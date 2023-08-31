Activist thanks Health Ministry for relocating Long San clinic away from flood-prone area

MIRI (Aug 31): A local social activist has thanked the Health Ministry (MoH) for relocating the Long San health clinic to a new premises that is more conducive for villagers seeking treatment there.

Anthony Lawai Karing said the clinic is now operating out of a rented premises not far from its previous location.

“The previous premises would be affected by flash floods each time there was heavy rain.

“The new premises is more conducive and clean for those coming to seek treatment,” he told The Borneo Post when met recently.

Nevertheless, Anthony hoped the government would soon build a proper clinic in Long San to cater to the needs of other communities including the Penans in Ulu Baram.

The 84-year-old said he would be willing to offer a piece of his land in Long San if the government is serious in building a proper health clinic.

“If it is for the betterment of the community, I would not mind giving away a piece of my land for the clinic,” he said.