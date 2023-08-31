Another teenage girl drowns in Sabah

TUARAN (Aug 31): A teenage girl who was reported missing while swimming in a river at Kampung Serusop here on Wednesday, was found drowned on Thursday.

The body of Syaza Wardiah Muesa, 12, was discovered by a search team not far from where she was reported missing around 11.47am.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the body was handed to the police for further action and the operation ended at noon.

The victim was swimming in the river with two friends on Wednesday.

She was swept away by the current while her friends were rescued by villagers in the 2.30pm incident.

A search and rescue operation was activated involving the fire and rescue personnel, the police and villagers.

This was the sixth drowning case in Sabah and Labuan this month.

On Wednesday, a teenage girl drowned when she was swept away by river current while bathing with her family at Daradaat View, Kampung Ratau.

The remains of the 14-year-old Qiezlle Uyiko were located five kilometers from she was last seen.

On August 21, two anglers drowned in Labuan.

The remains of Yasin Johnar, 20, and Mohammad Shah, 19, were found by fishermen after a 36-hour search.

And on August 1, a seven-year-old boy drowned after a boat capsized in Sandakan.

Romy Azlan and his family were on the way from Pulau Timbang to Kampung Mumiang when the boat hit an object in the river around 2.30pm and capsized.

Five people were rescued but the victim went missing and his body was found the next day.