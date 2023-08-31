Thursday, August 31
APM Miri personnel destroy hornet’s nest on house roof at Kpg Pulau Melayu

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
APM Miri personnel destroy the hornet’s nest at the house by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.

MIRI (Aug 31): Civil Defence Force here (APM Miri) personnel destroyed a hornet’s nest on the roof of a house at Kampung Pulau Melayu last night.

In a statement, APM Miri said they received a call from a 68-year-old man, who is the owner of the house on the hornet’s nest at 8pm and a team of four personnel was despatched to the house at 8.04pm.

“Upon arrival at the house at 8.21pm, the team found a hornet’s nest the size of a football on the house roof.”

APM Miri said the team took nearly 30 minutes to remove and destroy the hornet’s nest by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.

