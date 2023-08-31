APM Miri personnel destroy hornet’s nest on house roof at Kpg Pulau Melayu

MIRI (Aug 31): Civil Defence Force here (APM Miri) personnel destroyed a hornet’s nest on the roof of a house at Kampung Pulau Melayu last night.

In a statement, APM Miri said they received a call from a 68-year-old man, who is the owner of the house on the hornet’s nest at 8pm and a team of four personnel was despatched to the house at 8.04pm.

“Upon arrival at the house at 8.21pm, the team found a hornet’s nest the size of a football on the house roof.”

APM Miri said the team took nearly 30 minutes to remove and destroy the hornet’s nest by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.