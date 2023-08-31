Body encourages Malaysians to petition against radioactive waste water dump

KUCHING (Aug 31): Malaysians are encouraged to sign a petition urging the Japanese government to stop the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, said Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

The Alliance for Safe Community (Ikatan) chairman said the petition which was recently launched at the Nirvana Memorial Garden in Semenyih, Selangor had received tens of thousands of signatures.

“The planned release of the water containing tritium, a radioactive isotope, has led to apprehensions of the contamination of seafood and the possible negative consequences to Malaysia’s fishing industry.

“Malaysia’s fishing sector is a crucial source of livelihood for many coastal communities, contributing significantly to the country’s economy.

“The release of radioactive water could lead to contamination of marine resources, damaging the reputation of Malaysia’s seafood in international markets while causing economic losses for fishermen and seafood exporters,” he said in a statement.

He added both domestic and international consumers may hesitate to purchase seafood from Malaysia amidst these concerns.

“Malaysia’s geographical location makes it susceptible to the movement of ocean currents, potentially carrying radioactive substances across the Pacific Ocean.

“Furthermore, the release of radioactive water from Fukushima could have broader environmental consequences,” he said.

Lee pointed out that marine ecosystems are interconnected, and any disruption caused by the discharge could have cascading effects on species and habitats.

“Even some groups in Japan are urging the government to stop releasing the wastewater, saying that it is intolerable to release such a large quantity of water containing radioactive materials into the ocean,” he said.

He said this can affect Malaysia economically and psychologically.

In the interim period, he said the fear among consumers will result in disruptions of food supply, leading to other undesirable consequences including economic, political and social discord.

“Let’s have a robust international discussion and assessment to examine the core issues to discard possible false and exaggerated claims, leading to a win-win situation for Japan, Malaysia and the rest of the world,” said Lee.

Japan last week announced that it will start releasing more than one million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug 24.

Its decision has caused uproar and widespread protests from nations across Asia Pacific.

Japan claims that the treated radioactive water is safe and that the gradual release of the wastewater into the ocean has received a green light from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This first of four releases is scheduled between now and the end of March next year, with the entire process scheduled to be completed in 30 years.