Body of man who fell into Rajang River found

SIBU (Aug 31): The body of a 22-year-old man who fell into the Rajang River at Jalan Maju here yesterday has been found.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the body of the victim, identified as Moses Yong Jia Wan, was found at around 10am today.

“The victim’s body was found not far from the location where he was reported to have fallen into,” it added.

The body of the victim was subsequently handed over to the police for further action, it said.

The operation ended at 11am.

Bomba said a search and rescue operation was launched yesterday after members of the public reported that they saw the victim falling into the river at about 3.30pm.