Cabinet ministers wish Malaysians Happy National Day

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): Members of the cabinet, in their respective social media posts, took the opportunity to wish Malaysians a Happy National Day today.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, besides conveying his National Day wish, also hoped that Malaysia would remain a developed, prosperous and peaceful country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke expressed his appreciation to workers in the transportation sector for their dedication to ensuring the comfort of the entire community.

“They prioritise their responsibility of ensuring that the people can move freely, (can) connect with their loved ones and contribute to the progress of our country.

“May our gratitude to these unsung heroes who help to make our country move, be proof of the spirit of unity and progress that defines our great country,” he said in his National Day message.

Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli prayed that the unity and peace in the country would be preserved forever.

“We celebrate each other’s advantages and strengths because a strong unity will continue to take Malaysia to greater heights. May our identity and independent spirit continue to be strong to go through the challenges and opportunities ahead,” he said.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi hoped that the public would have a strong independent soul and spirit to face the various obstacles and challenges ahead.

“In moving ahead and facing the various obstacles and challenges, may each of us have a truly independent soul and spirit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa advised the public to take care of their health and respect each other for the sake of mutual well-being in the journey to achieve more progress. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —