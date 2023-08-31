Deputy Premier: Stay united for Sarawak to become developed state

MUKAH (Aug 31): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on all Sarawakians to stay united in gearing the state towards achieving a developed status by 2030.

“Unity is essential in order for us to carry out development programmes in an orderly and planned manner,” he said when met after flagging off the Unity Walk and Ride at Dataran Pehin Setia Raja here.

“While the first 60 years of Sarawak’s independence were challenging, they were ultimately worthwhile given what has been accomplished since then,” he said, adding that the poverty rate today is far lower than in the past.

Uggah later flagged off some 600 people participating in the 3.3-km unity walk and 200 others in the 6.6-km unity ride.

About 1,200 people attended the event that began with an aerobics workout.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh were also present at the event.