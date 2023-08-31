Dr Annuar backs formation of State Youth Legislative Assembly

SIBU (Aug 31): The proposal to establish a State Youth Legislative Assembly (Dewan Belia) similar to the Malaysian Youth Parliament is timely and a move in the right direction to enable the voices of youths aged 18 and above to be heard, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The state Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development pointed out that this is in line with the Federal Constitution amendment, which now allows youths aged 18 to vote in elections.

“Therefore, the establishment of Sarawak Youth DUN (State Legislative Assembly) is timely, giving a very wider opportunity for the youths in Sarawak to channel their views and suggestions to the government.

“Youths of today are totally different because they are well informed and knowledgeable and with the advancement of information technology most of them are up to date with current developments either in terms of politics or economics globally or domestically.

“Additionally, they are better educated and more open minded besides reaching their maturity much earlier,” he said yesterday.

Dr Annuar was commenting on Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s disclosure on the presentation of proposals by youth leaders, which among others included the suggestion to establish a State Youth Legislative Assembly similar to the Malaysian Youth Parliament, during a press conference after chairing the state-level National Youth Consultative Council (MPBN) meeting in Kuching yesterday.

On this, Dr Annuar, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president and chairman of PBB task force for the forming of a new wing, said: “I agree with the (proposed) formation of Sarawak Youth DUN, as it is high time for the youths aged 18 years and above to be given a chance to have their voices heard and the best way is to be presented by their own age group.

“For PBB, that was the main reason for us to amend part (of the party’s) constitution to form a new wing named ‘PBB Youth 1828’. And this was approved in the recent TGM (triennial general meeting) and by the ROS (Registrar of Societies) already.

“Currently, all our 82 (PBB) branches are actively forming the new wing and for their protem committees it will be the first time attending our PBB Sibu Zone Convention from Oct 28 till 29.

“As the chairman of the coordinating body entrusted by the PBB Supreme Council, I am very delighted to see the enthusiasm among Bumiputera youth with regard to the new wing,” added the Nangka assemblyman.

He opined that this shows the readiness of youths to participate not only in party politics but all the way to the state and national levels politics.

In view of this, he suggested for local councils in the state to take the cue from this proposal to allow for youth participation by establishing a Youth Local Council.

“With such maturity demonstrated by our younger generation, I also suggest that all the local councils in Sarawak should form a Youth Local Council and for a start, open to those councils which are keen to form (such establishment).”