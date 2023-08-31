Fire damages residential unit of coffeeshop in Serian town

KUCHING (Aug 31): A residential unit on the first floor of a coffeeshop in Serian town was partially damaged in a fire which started around 7am this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire is believed to have started from a prayer altar inside the unit’s living room.

“The fire was extinguished by the owner using pipe water prior to the arrival of firefighters,” it added.

At the scene were firefighters from the Serian fire station, who conducted checks inside the unit to ensure that there were no remnants of fire.

“The room which measured to about eight square metres, was partially damaged. No injuries were reported from the fire,” Bomba said.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters wrapped up the operation.