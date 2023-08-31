King, Queen attend high-tea reception to commemorate Lahad Datu heroes

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced a high-tea to commemorate the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers who died in the Lahad Datu armed incursion in 2013.

The reception was held at Istana Negara in conjunction with the National Day celebrations, and was attended by 30 comrades of the eight PDRM heroes who were killed while defending the country’s sovereignty from the Sulu armed terrorists.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and his deputy Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Both Majesties spend nearly two hours at the reception and presented personal donations to the widows and relatives of the victims.

On July 31, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were visibly moved as they watched a special pantomime performance entitled “Op Daulat Kampung Simunul” that tells the story of the intrusion by Sulu terrorists in Kampung Air Sri Jaya, Simunul, in Semporna, Sabah, a decade ago.

In February 2013, the nation was rocked by news of intrusion by Sulu armed terrorists who had entered Malaysian waters in stages at Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu.

On March 1, 2013, a shootout occurred in Kampung Tanduo in which 10 Malaysian security personnel and 68 Sulu terrorists were killed. The conflict was declared over on April 10, 2013. – Bernama