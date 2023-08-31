Kuching man detained for unauthorised hoarding of subsidised diesel

KUCHING (Aug 31): Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) enforcers today detained a local man at a petrol station here for hoarding subsidised diesel without authorisation.

Along with the man’s detention, the enforcement team also seized a van fitted with a 1,000-litre intermediate bulk container (IBC) containing 900 litres of the fuel worth RM1,935, a 12-volt pump and a transparent hose.

KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin in a statement said the raid at the petrol station was carried out under ‘Ops Tiris’ based on the information that they have gathered.

“The total cost of subsidiesed diesel, van and other equipment seized is estimated to be at about RM12,535,” he said, adding than an investigation will be carried out under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for storing controlled goods other than the licensed premises.

On that note, KPDN Sarawak in the statement revealed that it had, between Jan 1 and August 31, recorded a total of 167 cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 with seizures of RM10,069,143 and issued compounds totalling to RM574,500.

KPDN Sarawak has also conducted a total of 1,505 checks on petrol stations and diesel wholesalers throughout the state since March 1 under Op Tiris.

“The public are also encouraged to be the eyes and ears of the ministry by providing us with any information of misappropriating controlled and subsidised goods,” said Matthew.

Any information can be channeled to their WhatsApp number at 019-2794317 / 019-8488000 or visit their KPDN e-Aduan portal at http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my.