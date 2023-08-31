Malaysia to send protest note over China’s maritime claims in map, says foreign minister

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 31): The government will send a protest note to China over the latter’s claims on the South China Sea as outlined in the ‘China Standard Map Edition 2023’, which also covers Malaysia’s maritime areas.

Met after the National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here today, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the move was a follow-up step taken by the government over the matter.

“This has been our practice (when dealing with issues like this)… and based on the statement issued by Wisma Putra yesterday, the next step includes sending a protest note,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Malaysia does not recognise China’s claims in the South China Sea, as outlined in the “China Standard Map Edition 2023,“ which also encompasses Malaysia’s maritime areas,

The map holds no binding authority over Malaysia, it said in a statement.

On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources issued the “China Standard Map Edition 2023,“ which also covers the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) maritime areas of Malaysia near Sabah and Sarawak, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as well as several areas in India. – Bernama