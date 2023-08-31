Maxis aims to capture bigger share of East Malaysian market

KUCHING (Aug 31): Integrated telecommunications (telco) giant, Maxis Bhd (Maxis), aims to expand their market share in East Malaysia through the provision of better network services and the delivery of specially tailored products that better suit the specific needs of users here.

In an interview with The Borneo Post, Maxis chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Seow Eng said that targeting of East Malaysia is an important component to the group’s overall expansion plans moving forward.

“As a home-grown integrated telco connecting Malaysians for over 25 years, Maxis is committed to supporting the digital agendas of East Malaysia. Sabah and Sarawak cover a large geography and it is a fast-growing area and we want to be a lot more focused in this region,” he said.

He pointed out that while Maxis has always been the leading mobile provider in Peninsular Malaysia, their presence in East Malaysia has always been less than desirable due to the telco having a later arrival into the region compared to its competitors.

Due to this, Maxis is intending to play catch up in East Malaysia and plans on doing so first and foremost through the provision of better network experiences for its users, which include better speeds as well as better latency.

As a testament to its goal, Maxis has recently launched regional internet hubs in both Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and Kuching, Sarawak in August, making it the first local telco to do so in East Malaysia.

Goh explained that previously, East Malaysia Maxis customers were served by their centralised core network located in Kuala Lumpur, but having data traffic now localised in regional hubs, customers are expected to see an improvement to their network performance, especially in terms of speed and latency.

He added that the launching of these regional internet hubs is especially important in the Eastern region due to heavier mobile data consumption trends.

According to Maxis’ data, the data consumption in both Sabah and Sarawak has been consistently higher than the national average and suggests that this is due to users’ increased reliance on mobile internet as their main source of connectivity.

“Based on our insights, our customers in the region are using on average 30GB a month as at the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), and we anticipate further growth,” Goh said.

He added that the top applications (apps) used by customers in East Malaysia are video streaming apps like YouTube, Facebook videos and TikTok, social networking apps like Facebook and Instagram, and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Overall, these platforms contribute a combined data volume of almost 180,000 terabytes.

Based on these insights, Maxis has guided that they are further aiming to differentiate themselves from its competitors by designing and delivering products and services that cater towards this trend of higher data consumption.

Goh detailed that the telco group has come up with dedicated products and solutions such as the new prepaid plan for youths, Hotlink postpaid for entry level postpaid and young working adults, Maxis postpaid with share lines for families and attractive bundles for business owners.

“We also have been collaborating with the government sector on digitalisation projects and product offerings for civil servants,” he added.